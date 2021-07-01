Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

EPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.