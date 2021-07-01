Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Increased by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.72.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 1,059,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.