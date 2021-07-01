Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised by Analyst

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $719.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

