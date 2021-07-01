Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

