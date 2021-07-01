Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AUB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

