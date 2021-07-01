Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

