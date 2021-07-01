Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Cut by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

