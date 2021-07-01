Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

