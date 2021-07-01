PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.42 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.83. 109,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.