PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $11,079,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.33. 80,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,693. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $119.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.15.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

