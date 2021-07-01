Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

