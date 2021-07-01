Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1,965.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.