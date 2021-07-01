PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE PHM opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

