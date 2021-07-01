PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $46.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,948 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

