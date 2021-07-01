PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $46.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,948 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.