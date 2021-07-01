Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.69 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

