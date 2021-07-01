Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.52

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 2988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

