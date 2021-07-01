Public Index Network (PIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $7,315.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00135924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.96 or 1.00057148 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

