Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,441.50 ($18.83). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 2,400,986 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £36.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,492.91.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Insiders acquired 38 shares of company stock worth $58,347 in the last 90 days.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

