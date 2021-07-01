Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,699 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.