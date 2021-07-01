Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

HWKN opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

