Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 33,520 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Meredith worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after buying an additional 377,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.35. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

