Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,322 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $118.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.