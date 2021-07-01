Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $49,989.45 and approximately $11.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.00693251 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,712.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

