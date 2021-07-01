ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

