Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Proofpoint is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Ongoing migration to the cloud and high renewal rates are also positives. Also, the acquisition of security awareness startup Defense Works is expected to boost its portfolio. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

