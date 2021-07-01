ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $239.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.31 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $227.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $950.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,863. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $13,589,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

