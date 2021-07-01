Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.00406644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.