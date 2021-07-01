PRIA (PRIA) One Day Volume Hits $37.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $213,394.86 and $37.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00008978 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.23 or 0.00715546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.13 or 0.07942859 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

