Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.