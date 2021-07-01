Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.42

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 4241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

