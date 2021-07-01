PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $140.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.00 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King raised their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

PQG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

