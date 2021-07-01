Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

