Pluton Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $106,583.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00014354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00710776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.08 or 0.07818244 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

