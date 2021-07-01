Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

