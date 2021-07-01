Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.29. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.41 on Monday. Plexus has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.