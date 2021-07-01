Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

