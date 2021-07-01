Plancorp LLC Sells 151 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,280. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

