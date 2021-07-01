Plancorp LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

XOM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 706,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,108. The stock has a market cap of $268.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

