Plancorp LLC Has $416,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,183,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after buying an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Comcast by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 403,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,164,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 296,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,971,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

