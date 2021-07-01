PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0353 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $908,567.41 and $3,657.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 469.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,388,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

