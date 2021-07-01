Piper Sandler Weighs in on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

