Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

MLVF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

