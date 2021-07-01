Piper Sandler Comments on MVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

