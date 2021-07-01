Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

