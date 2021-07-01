Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

