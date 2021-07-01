Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

