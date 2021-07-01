Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

