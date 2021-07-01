Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,072,500 shares in the company, valued at C$8,939,362.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Robert Disbrow acquired 64,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$19,840.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$14,935.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective (up from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

