Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.55 and last traded at $131.23. Approximately 315,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,383,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

