PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 78.6% in June

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PZC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 24,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.